Family of former Archant sports journalist Dave Evans raise hundreds for charity in his memory

Published: 8:00 AM March 2, 2021

The family of award-winning and highly respected former Archant sports journalist Dave Evans, who died on Christmas Day aged just 54, have raised more than £755 for John Schofield Trust.

The family chose the charity to receive any donations made by friends in his memory.

The charity helps aspiring and early career journalists access and navigate the profession by providing world-class mentoring and training.

Dave's brother Alan said: “The Evans family were delighted to have found a charity for donations in memory of Dave that we know he would have greatly approved of.

“Their work to assist young and aspiring journalists from all backgrounds reflects David’s own willingness to offer support to anyone who needed it in his field of work over many years.

You may also want to watch:

“We are really pleased at the amount that has been raised in David’s name through friends, family and former colleagues and would also like to thank Archant for raising awareness of the fine work this charity has done for many years.”

Susannah Schofield, founder and trustee of the John Schofield Trust, added: “When Alan, Dave’s brother, contacted me to say he and his family proposed to ask for donations to be made to the John Schofield Trust in lieu of flowers for Dave’s funeral, I was touched. I recognised the need to turn something so dreadful into something positive.

“Reading the tributes made by Dave’s family, friends and colleagues, it is clear that Dave embodied the welcoming spirit of the John Schofield Trust.

“The trust is a charity which mentors young journalists from disadvantaged backgrounds so that newsrooms become more representative of the audiences they serve.

“Dave spent his entire working career helping journalists just starting out in their careers, many of whom remained loyal colleagues.

“The donations given to the trust are a perfect legacy for Dave who, in the words of a colleague, was ‘great man, sports journalist and mentor to many’.”