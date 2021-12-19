Dagenham fans hoping for a new lease of life after break

Opinion

After a short break, like the Daggers, I’m back in action and with the joy of discussing the early Christmas present that was delivered to Victoria Road.

After weeks of injuries and below-par performances, many demanded a refresh and ideally a tall centre-back!

The centre-back supporters, like myself, had been after since the Summer has finally signed on the dotted line as 6ft 4” Yoan Zouma becomes the latest addition to McMahon’s squad.

A collective sigh of relief from supporters, with the real prospect of our defensive woes (particularly in the air) being put to rest.

This signing, hopefully as we near the end of the injury chaos (self-inflicted or otherwise), sees the Daggers go into the busy festive period better prepared to climb the table.

However players shouldn’t be rushed back until they are fully-fit, take Josh Walker for example, against Truro in the FA Trophy – worth the risk? Not for me.

We’ve three games in quick succession after today which I expect nothing but 9 points from as we are yet to have given up hope on the play-offs.

Not thinking too far ahead, and today’s game, the last chance for the Daggers to get to Wembley (other than the play-off final) as the FA Trophy comes round again.

We all know it can be done, Hornchurch proving that last year, but can the Daggers get the luck of the draw and commit to it enough?

In my mind, it is clearly secondary to our league ambitions, but I wouldn’t mind a cup run and a shot at Wembley – just rather it be the play-off final than the FA Trophy!

So as aforementioned, when selecting from the slowly-recovering Daggers squad, as McMahon, I’d have one eye on the Dover and Aldershot games.

The recent league form isn’t to be held up with much admiration, however with other teams now having caught up with matches played, McMahon’s men seem to have weathered the storm.

The Daggers sit in 11th, six points off the top seven as we head into Christmas, not where I’d expect or want us to be – however, this next two-week period is pivotal in the wider prospects for this season.

I believe that this team is more than capable of reaching the heights of the play-offs that are expected, the victory over Grimsby proved that, however it is now rime for the Daggers to consistently prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

Hopefully, with a more consistent line-up in the coming weeks and the stability of Yoan Zouma at the back, he might just be the saviour we need this Christmas to catapult us up the table!

On that we'll wait and see, for now Merry Christmas Daggers and hats off to all those travelling down to Plymouth for this afternoon's match!








