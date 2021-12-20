Dagenham boss McMahon 'delighted' with FA Trophy progress

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘delighted’ to progress in the FA Trophy with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Truro City.

A goal from Josh Walker was cancelled out during the 90' by a Rocky Neal strike, but the Daggers triumphed over Truro City on penalties to advance in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

“Delighted to get through first and foremost, I think we probably had one of the most difficult ties in the round to be honest, to come down here, the pitch is in pretty terrible condition, I know that’s for both teams but in particular for how we want to play,” McMahon said.

“We played really well for the majority of the game, to give up a goal at the end was poor from our perspective, but the boys showed good character in the penalty shoot-out to win.

“We play our way, but we have to minimalize the risk when building up play because of the pitch, and we had some players playing today (Sunday) playing for the first time in a long time, which was not ideal on this surface.”

Junior Morais, Joey Jones, Mo Sagaf, and Josh Walker all returned from injury to feature in the match much to the delight of the boss.

Josh Walker of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It’s brilliant, I'm delighted in particular for Joey to get through 90 minutes because we hadn’t planned on giving him 90 minutes. Rancey (Dean Rance) picked up a little knock so he had to come off.

“Great to get 45 into Junior and Josh as well, which we planned to do before the game, Mo is getting minutes as well.

“Ryley Scott got his first 90 in a proper competitive game and done really well, so we’re delighted.”

McMahon admitted he was prepared for penalties as soon as Truro equalised and he was full of praise for goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

“Yes, because it was so late you start planning and getting ready, but I was disappointed to concede it as we had been so comfortable. They had hardly come into our half until that.

“We said on the bench, the first one is the key, as it was their captain and top goal scorer so to save his penalty was a big one. It put confidence into our team and drained a bit out of their team.

“He’s top draw, I'll never get bored of saying how good he is, and for me he is the best in the division.”