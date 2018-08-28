Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2019

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

2019 NBAE

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal feels London is becoming a hub for American sports ahead of his side’s clash with New York Knicks this weekend.

The Wizards will go head to head with the Knicks at the O2 Arena this evening (8pm) in the annual NBA London game.

The 25-year-old American feels it is good to have fans in the UK of American sport to expand the games.

“For sure, we have the (American) Football over here every year, now basketball and baseball,” Beal said.

“It’s amazing, like I said before it’s definitely a sports hub and it’s exciting – l wouldn’t be surprised if they had a team over here down the line, so I think it’s amazing that we’re able to expand the game and that we have fans over here and people that love the game and support the game.

“I think it’s great for basketball.”

The former Florida Gators man says he believes they could eventually put a team in London in the future.

“I wouldn’t even be surprised if they had a team eventually over here.

“It’d be crazy – I definitely hope it will happen one day. So why not, that’s my opinion.”

The St Louis native is excited by the opportunity of playing at the O2 Arena and wants to embrace it.

“I think it’s awesome; it’s amazing as it expands the NBA game and I think everyone is a huge fan.

“It warms our heart to know that we have so many fans, not only in the States but worldwide.

“London is a big basketball hub so we’re excited and blessed to be here, as not everyone has this opportunity, so I’m embracing it, the team’s embracing it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Beal also revealed he may also come back to London for a visit in the summer as it’s just a business trip this time round.

“We’re doing a pretty good job but it’s a business trip at the end of the day.

“I always tell myself that if I love (London) that much I can come back in the summer and really have fun.

“For me, this is all about getting a little feel of the culture and sightseeing, but the biggest thing is just about making sure I’m ready.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

A man had to be cut free after two cars crashed at the junction of Freshwater Road and Valence Avenue in Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers sign fans favourite Wilkinson from Gillingham

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking ahead of Old Cooperians clash

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Mumbai artist finishing residency after three months of DIY projects in Dagenham

Aqui Thami created posters inspired by political and historical material in the V&A Collection. Picture: Heiba.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists