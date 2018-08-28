Search

Washington Wizards coach Brooks says Knicks will not have home advantage

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 January 2019

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

2019 NBAE

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks says neither side have no home advantage in the NBA London match - despite the New York Knicks having played in London before.

The 53-year-old is excited to be back in London for the fixture where they will go up against the New York Knicks at the O2 Arena this evening.

“I don’t think anyone has an advantage really so I think the team that plays hard and well will win the game,” Brooks said.

“We’re looking forward to playing the Knicks and I’m sure they’re saying the same thing.

“It’s a great opportunity for both teams to get away and bond as a group and with the coaching staff.”

The former Knicks player himself admitted he was excited about this match as soon as the fixture list was released ahead of the NBA season.

“I’m excited. When schedule came out over the summer, this was one of the things I was most excited about.

“I’ve been here three times now and every time I’m amazed at how beautiful the city is and the people are just terrific.

“We’re looking forward to it and yesterday (Tuesday) we had a good time and we’re going to be able to do a bit of sight-seeing.

“Then we head to the arena – which I hear is beautiful and the crowd will be great. It’s all good here in London.”

The California-native is also proud to be part of the NBA’s ambitions to grow globally.

“I’m proud of being part of the NBA and privileged to be in this position and being at the NBA London Game is another level.

“All of our players are excited and it’s a great opportunity for us to bond in a different city that we’re not used to but it’s one of the great cities of the world. “

He believes playing in London is so important for the sport and the NBA as they continue to grow.

“It’s so important, it’s a world game.

“The world loves basketball and the NBA has done a great job ever since the Dream Team of ’92 but it’s really taken off and there are so many great players in the NBA that are not from the states.

“That’s what makes the game of basketball such a beautiful sport.”

Brooks also says he loves visiting the city and is glad to be back.

“I came on my honeymoon 26 years ago and then a few summers ago with my family.

“I love it. For my honeymoon we went all over. London, Paris, south of France, Switzerland. We were young and very adventurous.”

