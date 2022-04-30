Dagenham & Redbridge win at Wealdstone to keep hopes alive

Manny Onariase netted for Dagenham & Redbridge in their win at Wealdstone - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge maintained their National League play-off hopes with victory at Grosvenor Vale.

Paul McCallum saw an early effort ruled out for offisde, but Daryl McMahon's men opened the scoring midway through the first half through Junior Morias.

Matt Robinson played an inch-perfect pass to Morias, who tucked it beneath Samuel Howes to open the scoring, and the visitors went close to a second when Will Wright crossed for McCallum to head wide on 37 minutes.

McCallum beat the offside trap to send a low ball into the area for Robinson, but Jack Cook was back in time to save Wealdstone.

And Morias saw a shot well saved seconds after the restart after being played in by McCallum's header, with the big striker then heading against the crossbar from Josh Hare's cross moments later.

Daggers doubled their advantage on 47 minutes, though, as Manny Onariase converted from close range, after McCallum headed against a post from Wright's corner.

And Stones saw Charles Clayden's shot blocked by Sam Ling on 61 minutes, with the follow-up effort sent over Elliot Justham's crossbar.

Josh Walker replaced Morias soon after and had a shot saved after bursting onto a pass from McCallum on 69 minutes.

But the hosts saw Jaydn Mundle-Smith fire over after a darting run, before McCallum and Brandon Comley combined to set up Walker, whose shot was superbly saved by Howes on 77 minutes.

McCallum made way for Mo Sagaf in the second change for McMahon, but Daggers conceded in the last minute of normal time as Josh Umerah netted.

Walker had penalty appeals waved away during five minutes of stoppage time, but McMahon's men had done enough to close to within four points of the top seven and welcome Torquay United to Victoria Road on Monday (3pm).

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Johnson, Hare, Rance, Comley, Robinson, Ling, McCallum (Sagaf 78), Morias (Walker 63).

Unused subs: Weston, Wilson, Zouma.