Dagenham boss McMahon remaining realistic despite recent run ahead of Wealdstone clash
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon remains realistic in their targets despite a five game winning streak pushing them to within six points of the play-offs with five games left to go.
Daggers will make the trip across the capital to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday to take on strugglers Wealdstone before facing four teams battling for a place in the play-offs.
The boss knows they can only worry about themselves, picking up as many points as possible, and finishing as high as they can in the National League.
“We want to finish as high as we can, I don’t know I think the club had 18th and 19th place finishes the last two seasons, and we want to try get in the top 10 now if we can,” McMahon said.
“We know we’ve got difficult games, we go Wealdstone then to Stockport County, Halifax Town here, then Chesterfield before finishing with Wrexham.
“We know they’re all tough games, but we feel we’re in a good position to go and take them.”
First up is Wealdstone, who are currently on a six game losing streak, and have furloughed a number of players to deal with the financial impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’m not bothered who we play or what they’re doing. We’ve just got to like we always do focus on ourselves first and foremost. Understand the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and how we can hurt them.”
McMaho is delighted to have such strong competition for places among the squad heading into the final run of fixtures.
“Saidou (Khan) has come in and done really well. Smudger (Tom Smith) come on and done really well. Robbo has been consistent and performed well all season.
“Joey (Jones) got a little tight hip, but he’ll be ok, and we know he can get us playing as well so we’ve got a good balance in midfield.
“Even Crolly (Luke Croll) coming in, we know he can step into midfield if he has to as well.”