Dagenham 'relentless' in Wealdstone thrashing to the delight of McMahon

Published: 6:54 PM May 8, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side were relentless much to his delight in their 5-0 victory over strugglers Wealdstone.

Daggers picked up a sixth consecutive victory in the National League at Grosvenor Vale thanks to braces from both Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson as well as a goal from captain Angelo Balanta.

The boss felt they started brilliantly and put the game out of sight early on before managing the game well to see it through.

“I thought we were very professional, we started really well and we scored two in four minutes, and we were relentless in that first period of the match and creating numerous chances,” the former Ebbsfleet United manager said.

“We obviously got the four goal lead, second-half is always difficult though when you’ve got that much of a lead, and knowing we have another game Tuesday night but it was a professional performance.”

Dagenham were 4-0 up at half-time when things got heated among the Stones squad but the boss was full of praise as his side came out in the second-half and managed the contest well.

They even added a fifth in the 90th minute thanks to Matt Robinson although they could have possibly had even more goals had they taken all of their chances.

“We saw the game through and we could have possibly scored one or two more as we had some good chances.

“We controlled it well and it was a good performance all round.”

Robinson now has eight goals this season after adding another two, which is his highest tally in his career, and McMahon felt the midfielder has now added the missing ingredient to his game.

“He’s been outstanding, two very good finishes, he arrives in the box very well and it’s probably the one thing that he hasn’t had in his game for most of his career but he’s found some great form.

“It’s 8 now and that’s ridiculous considering he scored one in 130 odd before that. He’s been outstanding.”