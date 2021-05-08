Dagenham make it six on the bounce with Wealdstone thrashing

Published: 4:52 PM May 8, 2021

It was a sixth consecutive victory for Dagenham & Redbridge as they thrashed strugglers Wealdstone 5-0 as they continue on a poor run of form.

Braces from Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson as well as a goal from Angelo Balanta sealed the points to move them to within five points off the play-off places at Grosvenor Vale.

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon named an unchanged side from the win over Woking on Bank Holiday Monday while the Stones saw both Dennon Lewis and Riley Harbottle return to the starting line-up for the clash.

It was a great start for the visitors as they opened the scoring in just the first minute when midfielder Saidou Khan played it inside down the left for Mauro Vilhete on the overlap.

The former Barnet man had a shot but his effort was denied by youngster Jake Askew but Angelo Balanta was there to fire home the rebound.

Three minutes later they doubled their lead as Matt Robinson and Balanta cut through the Stones defence and Robinson smashed an effort past Askew for his seventh of the campaign.

McCallum pushed the ball wide on the left for Khan, who cut it back, and the striker tucked it into the bottom left corner from 20-yards in the 21st minute to make it 3-0.

The former Leyton Orient striker grabbed his second of the match as he poked home a Joey Jones cross from close ranger with nine minutes left in the first-half.

Dagenham continued to press and it was almost five as Robinson had an effort cleared off the line in the 42nd minute of play.

Things got heated at half-time as there was a scuffle among the Stones players heading into the tunnel.

Early in the second-half Elliot Justham forced to pull off a save as Ashley Charles went for goal after beating Vilhete on the edge of the box.

Balanta tried to wrap his foot around the ball in the 74th minute but former Chelsea youngster Jake Askew pulled off a great save for the hosts.

Dagenham made it 5-0 in the 90th minute as Robinson tucked home his second of the game after McCallum laid the ball off for the midfielder.

Wealdstone: Askew, Harbottle, Olowu, Okimo, Mendy, Charles, Smith (Wishart 31), Lo-Everton, Green (Dyer 46), Lewis (Parish 46), Hughes.

Unused subs: Phillips, Gondoh.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Eleftheriou, Khan (Smith 71), Jones (Croll 58), Robinson, Vilhete, Balanta (McQueen 79), McCallum.

Unused subs: Saunder and Wilson.