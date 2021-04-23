Morale high at West Ham as Moyes' men prepare to face Chelsea

Published: 2:35 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 2:58 PM April 23, 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham are relishing the pressure of fighting for a top-four finish, according to boss David Moyes.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's (Saturday, April 24) outing against Chelsea, Moyes admitted he's enjoying a "different way of looking at the league table" this year.

Compared to last year's near-miss with relegation, the Hammers are enjoying a stellar campaign where they currently sit in 5th place, joined on 55 points with tomorrow's opponents.

Eager to put last Saturday's defeat against Newcastle to bed, the Hammers face the sternest of tests against a Chelsea side reborn under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

For Moyes' men, there's plenty of motivation: not only is the hunt still on for champions league football, but London bragging rights are at stake.

You may also want to watch:

With the Blues only ahead on goal difference, the manager is adamant there's nothing to fear: “We’re enjoying it because it probably wasn’t expected, but now we’re here – we want to take this chance as best we can.”

That enjoyment is felt by all associated with West Ham, with Moyes clear that last weekend's reverse hasn't dampened the high morale in the camp.

While the mood is clearly jovial, it's underpinned by the hard work that's been an emblem of the Hammers this season.

That - and more - will be needed to overcome a side greatly admired by Moyes, who was keen to highlight the work of Tuchel and his predecessor Frank Lampard.

Labelling Lampard "a little bit unlucky", the manager acknowledged that Tuchel has "showed his experience" in the hot seat.

Tomorrow's task will be made all the more difficult by ongoing injury issues, with Declan Rice and Michail Antonio still out, and Aaron Cresswell to be assessed.

One player who is fit to feature is the in-form Jesse Lingard, who Moyes applauded for speaking out in the week about the struggles he faced during lockdown: "Life has been difficult for most people in the last 18 months or so. Let’s hope it’s getting better for everyone; it’s certainly getting better for Jesse!”

With Moyes' charges firmly in the mix for "some kind of European football”, the boss spoke of his disappointment over the now-doomed European Super League.

Dubbing protesting supporters "a credit", he said the episode sent a clear message: "It's the people's game."



