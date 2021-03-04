West Ham United face tough test against defending Women's Super League champions

Published: 12:30 PM March 4, 2021

Chelsea's Pernille Harder (right) and West Ham's Kate Longhurst battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match at Kingsmeadow, London. - Credit: PA

West Ham United have a tough test ahead of them when they host defending Women's Super League champions Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Olli Harder's Hammers come into the game without a win in their four matches losing out in three of those fixtures while Chelsea have beaten Arsenal and Bristol City in their last two games after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation with Martha Thomas who impressed over the international break with Scotland leading the line for the Hammers.

Chelsea were in Champions League action against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening so may have to rotate but have been playing a 4-1-3-2 formation of late.

Emma Hayes could play Bethany England and Sam Kerr as a pair with the very much inform Fran Kirby playing behind them.

Chelsea's Ji So-yun (right) and West Ham's Adriana Leon battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

The last time the two sides met was in the Continental Cup semi-final in February with Chelsea winning 6-0 as goals from Kirby, England, Sophie Ingle and a hat-trick from Pernille Harder sent the Blues to the final.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Sunday and is available to watch live on the FA Player.