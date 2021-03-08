West Ham Women boss feels side have improved despite Chelsea defeat

Published: 12:30 PM March 8, 2021

West Ham United's Cecilie Redisch (left) and Chelsea's Jonna Andersson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United Women's manager Olli Harder was in ambivalent mood following his team’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Dagenham & Redbridge Stadium.

A month after the Hammers were defeated heavily by the same opposition in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup semi-finals at Kingsmeadow, Sunday’s encounter was much more evenly contested and – on another day – might have produced a different result.

As it was, two goals at the start of either half – bullet headers from Sam Kerr and Bethany England respectively – were enough to secure the Blues three points.

In that respect, Harder was understandably disappointed, but reflected with a measure of pride on his team’s performance against the Women’s Super League leaders who, at times this season, have been dominant on domestic and continental footballing fronts.

“It was obviously a disappointing result,” he said. “We try to play every game to win or collect points, but we got zero today. Overall, however, it was a marked improvement.

Chelsea's Pernille Harder (left) and West Ham United's Dagny Brynjarsdottir battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

“The three weeks away [for the international break] have been good. We’ve worked hard and I thought we had moments in the game where we could’ve made more of it. If anything, we’ve taken positives away from it.

“I thought aside from those two goals, and a wonderful save from our ‘keeper, they didn’t really trouble us too much. From that aspect, I was pleased, but obviously it is concerning when you’re conceding early goals because it does put you on the back foot.

“However, at least in this respect, we responded well and didn’t end up four or five behind at half-time, which is what has happened previously. For us to recover from that and get our composure back and stick to the game plan was excellent.

Chelsea's Pernille Harder (left) and West Ham United's Kate Longhurst (right) battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

“Obviously right now, the biggest hurdle for us moving forward is momentum. We need to create some momentum in the team. Obviously performances are good, but results will help move that train forward. It’s positive in that aspect, but for us, if we want to close the gap further on this type of team, we can’t be happy with just losing 2-0.”