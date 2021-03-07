West Ham crash to defeat at home to league leaders Chelsea in WSL

Published: 6:51 PM March 7, 2021

Chelsea's Sophie Ingle in action during the FA Women's Super League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Sam Kerr and Beth England were on target as FA Women's Super League leaders Chelsea claimed a 2-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon to maintain their two-point lead at the top.

The visitors dominated from kick-off and took the lead after just seven minutes as England's cross from the right wing found Kerr, who headed the ball powerfully into the net from inside the six-yard box for her 12th goal of the season.

West Ham's best chances came from Scotland striker Martha Thomas as they tried to get something from the game.

Thomas came close to scoring for the Hammers with two long-range shots - one of which sailed wide of the post, while the other was on target but comfortably saved by Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Muscovic on her Chelsea debut.

Chelsea doubled their lead two minutes after the break with Kerr this time providing the assist.

The Australia international crossed the ball from the right-hand side and picked out England, who headed home with a close-range finish in a reverse of the opening goal to double Chelsea's tally.

West Ham United's Kate Longhurst (left) and Chelsea's Guro Reiten (right) battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

The away side came close to extending their lead with two long-range shots from outside of box from Sophie Ingle but West Ham goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan comfortably saved on each occasion to limit the damage on her debut.

This win sees Chelsea keep a two-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City - who earned a 1-0 over Everton - while West Ham remain second-bottom and in a battle against relegation.