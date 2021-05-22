West Ham defender Grace Fisk pens new two year deal

Published: 12:43 PM May 22, 2021

Aileen Whelan of Brighton and Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham United defender Grace Fisk has extended her contract with the Club until 2023.

Fisk was an ever present performer in the Hammers Women's Super League season in 2020-21 playing every single minute of the campaign.

On her new deal the youngster said: "I’m really happy to be extending my stay here at West Ham – I’m really excited for the upcoming season.

"There’s going to be a lot of changes, but that is also exciting and will improve the team for next season.

“One of the main reasons that I wanted to stay here is because I’ve had the opportunity to play week in week out – whoever the coach has been has put a lot of trust in me.

"The most important thing for me as a player in my development is that I’m playing regularly, so it was an easy decision to sign up for another two years.

“As long as I keep working hard and pushing on, as well as the club continues to move forward then this will be the right decision.

"It’s crazy because it feels like I’ve been here so much longer than I have, especially with last season being cut short.

"This was my first full season in professional football – it didn’t go as well as we’d all hoped, but for me personally I’ve come on a lot.

"Playing in the WSL is so beneficial when you compare it to college our youth team football.

“I think I’ve improved a lot and I still have a long way to go – West Ham is the perfect place to continue my development.

"The aim next season is to be nowhere near a relegation battle – we want to be looking at the other end of the table, pushing those teams near the top.

"We showed towards the end of this season that we can compete against the very best in the WSL, now it’s about taking that next step and being capable of taking points off of those teams.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes and it will take time for those players to gel, but I think you can see that we were making good improvements under Olli Harder.

"If we’re all pulling the right direction, then there’s no reason why we can’t aim for 5th or 6th place in the table."

Hammers boss Olli Harder went on to add: "We’re pleased to have Grace onboard and continuing her development with us.

"We’re moving into a new and exciting future here at West Ham and she is firmly part of that.

“We see Grace as somebody who has the potential future with the English National Team. She has a selfless attitude and is someone that strives every day to become the best version of herself.

"She is a great role model to our younger fan base an epitomises the values, attitudes and behaviours we wish from those who represent our football club. "

Fisk has also been previously called up to the England squad as she was included in Phil Nevilles Lionesses selection for the SheBelieves Cup in 2020.

She also helped England under 20's win the Bronze medal at the U20s Women’s World Cup and has also played in the USA for Penn State and the University of South Carolina.