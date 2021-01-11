West Ham duo Rachel Daly and Ruby Grant depart

Published: 4:07 PM January 11, 2021

Birmingham City's Christie Murray (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. - Credit: PA

Rachel Daly and Ruby Grant have departed West Ham United following the conclusion of their respective short-term deals.

England international Daly joined the Hammers on loan from National Women’s Soccer League side Houston Dash in the summer, which expired at the end of 2020.

Daly featured in 12 matches in all competitions for the Irons, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

The versatile forward will continue to train with West Ham United in order to maintain her fitness, before returning to Houston Dash for the start of pre-season in February.

Grant put pen-to-paper on a short-term contract with the Irons during the summer, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic postponing her plans to join the University of North Carolina in the USA.

Grant made eight appearances in all competitions, including two starts in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, during the first half of the season for the Hammers.