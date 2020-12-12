David Moyes proud of his players as they seal win at Leeds

Published: 2:41 PM December 12, 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates with his players after the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. - Credit: PA

David Moyes was full of pride after watching his West Ham United team overcome an early Leeds United goal to secure a superb 2-1 Premier League win.

The Hammers could easily have crumbled under the pressure created by a rampant Leeds, particularly after Mateusz Klich scored a twice-taken penalty – retaken after VAR official Jarred Gillett decreed Lukasz Fabianski had stepped off his line before saving his fellow Pole’s initial spot-kick.

But instead, the Irons showed they are made of strong stuff these days, creating a succession of chances and ultimately turning the game around through unstoppable headers from Tomáš Souček and Angelo Ogbonna either side of half-time.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. - Credit: PA

Speaking to West Ham TV after seeing his team rise to fifth in the Premier League table after reaching 20 points from 12 games, Moyes was delighted with the application, belief and quality shown by his players at Elland Road.

“I think every game we’ve played – when we lost at Liverpool I thought we were unlucky when we lost to a penalty, we have played Manchester City at home [and drawn] and we had a terrible decision against us against Manchester United at home that turned the game – we have gone into and believed we can challenge all the teams we face,” he said.

“We need to keep the level high. We’ve got some really outstanding performances at the moment, but I think tonight is up there with it because of the type of game it is, the club we’re playing against and the way they’ve been playing.

"Everybody is so keen to watch them because of their energy and the way they play, but I have to say the players did a brilliant job tonight.”

West Ham have now scored in their last eleven Premier League matches and 14 out of the last 15, and collected 32 points from their last 19 games dating back to early July.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. - Credit: PA

Moyes is proud of that level of consistency, but is demanding more.

“It was quite difficult when we came back from lockdown and we had to win games to stay in the league and we won three, drew three and lost three out of the nine games but I thought, from where we were, it was a good return,” he reflected.

“I’ve just praised the players for how well they’ve done since lockdown and how they’ve come back and picked it up and gone again."