West Ham United Women to play Manchester United at Old Trafford

Published: 8:24 AM March 17, 2021   
File photo dated 21-02-2021 of A general view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at Ol

A general view of Old Trafford, Manchester. - Credit: PA

West Ham United Women will travel to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford next weekend on Saturday, March 27.

The fixture will kick off at 11.30am and will be the first ever time that Manchester United Women will have ever played at Old Trafford. 

The last time the sides met in the Women's Super League Manchester United won 4-2 away from home in October with goals from Tobin Heath, Christen Press and a double from Alessia Russo. 

Emily van Egmond and Rachel Daly netted for the Hammers on that occasion. 

Manchester United boss Casey Stoney said “Playing at Old Trafford will obviously be a special moment in the history of this team and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women’s game, which has seen huge growth over the last few years. We, of course, will miss our fans.

You may also want to watch:

"They are such an important part of this club and we have felt their amazing support from afar throughout the season. We are all eager to get them back in the stands as soon as possible and hope that there will be many more opportunities to play at Old Trafford in the future.”

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer added “We are thrilled to be hosting our women’s team at Old Trafford. The international break this month created a gap in this season’s relentless programme at the stadium and we all agreed that this was the right time to welcome Casey and her squad to Old Trafford.

“We would have loved for fans to able to be there to witness this moment, but that time will come. For now, our preparations are in full swing as we set the stage to host our match with West Ham United next week.”  

The match will be available to watch on the FA Player. 

