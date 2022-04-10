Busy spell caught up with West Ham in Brentford loss says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on as Kurt Zouma goes off with an injury at Brentford - Credit: PA

West Ham United boss admitted a busy schedule caught up with his side as they lost 2-0 at Brentford on Sunday.

The Hammers saw their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League hit by the Bees, after Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney netted in the second half.

But Moyes' men still have a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, if they win the Europa League.

They head to France for the second leg of their quarter-final against Lyon on Thursday, after a 1-1 draw at London Stadium, but could be without defender Kurt Zouma.

He limped off with a twisted ankle in the first half and Moyes said: "Him coming off is not a good sign.

"It was disappointing, but just maybe playing Thursday and Sunday caught up with us.

"We lacked intensity and hardly made any chances. It was a really low level game in the first half but we gave them a leg up in the second with a really poor, shoddy goal from our point of view."

Mbeumo rifled home just two minutes into the second half, when Toney flicked the ball on from a quick throw-in.

And the hosts doubled their lead on 64 minutes as Yoann Wissa fed Rico Henry on the left and his cross was steered first time onto the head of Toney from six yards to secure the points for Brentford, who moved 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Thomas Frank felt it was Brentford's best performance of the season, one week on from their 4-1 victory at west London rivals Chelsea.

"I think it was close to a complete performance," he said.

"It was the first time all season we have more or less controlled the game from minute one to minute 90.

"Winning 2-0 against a very good side, a side in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and challenging for the top four, and restricting them to just five shots, that's 'wow' for me.

"I'm very proud of the performance, it was possibly even more complete than the Chelsea one. The way we did it shows how far we've come.

"It's a combination of a top performance and a good win. That's the big thing."











