West Ham boss Moyes happy to get points on return to Premier League action

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match against Everton - Credit: PA

West Ham United boss David Moyes was pleased to see his side make it three home wins in a row with their 2-1 success against Everton.

Aaron Cresswell put the Hammers ahead at London Stadium with a superb 25-yard free-kick in the first half, only for Mason Holgate to level with a deflected shot early in the second half.

Jarrod Bowen swept home West Ham's winner minutes later, after Michail Antonio's shot was saved by Jordan Pickford, to lift the home side up to fifth in the Premier League table ahead of their Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Lyon on Thursday.

"It could have been a bit cleaner at times but at this stage of the season you're happy to get the points," said Moyes, whose side lost 3-1 at Tottenham before the international break.

"Being back in the European bracket shows in the main we have had a good season, and we have to keep it up.

"We were trying to work out how many free-kicks 'Cressie' has taken before he scored one, my guess was 625!

"But he has had a lot of assists for us and he has that ability. Everton have got a top goalkeeper so to get that over the wall was very good."

The Toffees were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Michael Keane was sent off following a foul on Antonio, his second bookable offence.

Defeat left the Merseyside club one place above the relegation zone but boss Frank Lampard, the former West Ham midfielder, felt he saw enough to suggest they can climb away from trouble.

"It's disappointing. We deserved a point at least from the game on general play," he said.

"It was an afternoon when quite a few circumstances went against us. That can happen. But we played well; the game plan, the discipline, the character.

"We created enough chances and it's not easy to create against West Ham so there are things we can be positive and happy about.

"Not the result, but we've got 10 more games and if we carry on in that vein things will turn and we will be OK."

Hammers boss Moyes said he felt his former club had enough quality to stay up and Lampard added: "That's easy for him to say - but I appreciate the sentiment.

"If he meant from seeing us today and if we continue with that form and replicate that then I agree. But we are in the position we are in with 10 games left.

"Maybe next time when Richarlison goes through he scores, or maybe our free-kick goes in the top corner. A couple of mistimed tackles are going against us at the moment."