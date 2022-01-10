Captain Rice wants FA Cup run to repay Hammers supporters

West Ham captain Declan Rice wants to go on an FA Cup run to repay the club's supporters.

Goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen secured a 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Leeds United on Sunday and earned the Hammers a fourth-round trip to giantkillers Kidderminster Harriers, after the National League North side put out Championship outfit Reading.

And Rice told whufc.com: "These fans, every time we go out there, give a hundred per cent to us, and we want to give it back to them.

"The FA Cup’s such a special competition, a historic one as well, so we really want to put a run together and see how far we can go.

"It was a great game. Every time we play Leeds we know it’s going to be tough. That’s why the manager picked the strong team today. We knew we had to win.

"We put together a strong run in the Carabao Cup, and every competition we’re in we want to take seriously. The FA Cup’s one we really want to win."

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek and Leeds United's Junior Firpo (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Lanzini's goal, following good work by the impressive Nikola Vlasic, was allowed to stand, after VAR ruled Jarrod Bowen - offside in the build-up - had not touched the loose ball.

And Bowen swept home Michail Antonio's pass on a counter-attack in injury time to make sure, adding: "I didn't really know what he (VAR) was looking at. They said offside but didn't really show it on the big screen.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their second goal against Leeds in their Emirates FA Cup third round tie - Credit: PA

"It's just a waiting game. You always fear the worst, that they're going to disallow it, but we got the goal.

"We dominated a lot of the game and knew they were going to be difficult to play against, they always are, but we stuck in, took some of the storm and at the end got the goal to put the game to bed."

Rice continued: "As Mich was running through, I was thinking 'please let it be a goal, because the place is going to erupt!'

"The roar was incredible."

Bowen's sixth goal of the season had manager David Moyes suggesting an England call-up might be on the cards and the winger said: "I think I'm just being probably more consistent this season. I want to push myself to the very top.

"They say the sky's the limit and I've just got to keep trying to do what I'm doing, keep working hard and trying to put the performances in week in, week out."

West Ham will visit Kidderminster's Aggborough ground on the weekend of February 4-7, having won a fifth-round tie there in 1994 thanks to a solitary Lee Chapman goal.