West Ham United announce signing of Japanese international, Yui Hasegawa

Published: 12:00 PM August 18, 2021

West Ham United Women are delighted to announce the signing of Japanese international, Yui Hasegawa.

The 24-year-old creative midfielder makes the move to east London, on a two year deal, after spending the last year playing for Italian Serie A side, AC Milan.

The midfielder joined Milan from Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza, in her native country, coming through their youth ranks and spending 11 years in total at the club.

Since being called up for the first time in 2017, Hasegawa has represented her nation on 45 occasions, scoring nine goals.

She becomes the second active Japanese player to be playing in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, alongside Arsenal’s Mana Iwabuchi.

You may also want to watch:

Hasegawa is delighted to make the move to England:

“My first impressions here at West Ham United are that the facilities are amazing and the girls seem like a great group. I’m really excited to get started here in England.

“The level of skill in this country is very high and it’s a really competitive league.

“I would describe myself as a very physical player. I like to get around the pitch and put pressure on my opponent. I hope I can have a successful time here at West Ham!”

Olli Harder is equally delighted to secure the signature of the Japanese international for the upcoming season:

“We’re delighted to bring Yui to the football club. She is an experienced, creative international player that will add real value to our team. Yui is also someone that fits in with our strong values here at West Ham United.”