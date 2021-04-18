Women's FA Cup: West Ham 11 Chichester & Selsey 0

Published: 5:09 PM April 18, 2021

West Ham United's Emily van Egmond hit four goals in the first half of their FA Cup tie against Chichester & Selsey - Credit: PA

Emily Van Egmond scored four first-half goals as West Ham crushed National League Chichester & Selsey 11-0 to reach the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Kenza Dali, Gilly Flaherty, Katerina Svitkova, Nor Mustafa, Cecilie Redisch, Kate Longhurst and Anouk Denton were also on target as the 2019 finalists set up a tie against Manchester City, who beat them in that Wembley fnial, with an emphatic success.

Australia international Van Egmond opened the scoring at the Dagenham & Redbridge Stadium with a penalty in the third minute, then volleyed the Hammers' second from close range three minutes later.

Dali made it 3-0 to Olli Harder's team in the 11th minute before Van Egmond got her third and fourth goals before 25 minutes had elapsed.

Captain Flaherty headed in just before the half-hour mark, then Svitkova made it 7-0 in first-half added time.

Substitute Mustafa got the eighth in the 59th minute and, after home goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold moved into midfield, another sub got on the scoresheet when Redisch tapped home from close range in the 71st minute.

Fellow sub Longhurst brought up double figures nine minutes from time with another penalty, with Denton wrapping up the scoring with her first goal in claret and blue with six minutes remaining.

West Ham: Ramsey, Flaherty, Fisk, Cissoko, Barker, Denton, Vetterlein (Arnold 68), Pachecho (Reddisch 61), van Egmond (Mustafa 46), Dali (Longhurst 46), Svitkova (Beaufort 46).

Unused subs: Brosnan, Brynjarsdottir.