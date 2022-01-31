Konchesky praises West Ham Women following FA Cup win

West Ham United’s Claudia Walker celebrates scoring her side's third goal against Sheffield United in the Vitality Women's FA Cup - Credit: PA

Paul Konchesky was full of praise for West Ham United Women following their 4-1 Vitality Women's FA Cup win at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Konchesky led the side after Olli Harder was forced to self-isolate following a positive Covid test late last week and was pleased with how the team coped in the fourth round tie.

Claudia Walker scored twice, with Mel Filis and Dagny Brynjarsdottir also on target for the Hammers against the Championship outfit and Bramall Lane.

And Konchesky told whufc.com: "We knew it was going to be tough out there. It was exactly as you'd expect from a team from the lower division.

Sheffield United’s Rebecca Rayner and West Ham United’s Melisa Filis battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"Sheffield United gave us some problems but we dealt with them once we got to half-time and changed some things around.

"In the second half I thought we were much better, and I’m pleased that we were able to control the game in large spells and get through to the next round.

West Ham's Grace Fisk in action against Sheffield United in the Vitality Women's FA Cup - Credit: PA

"I think the girls were fantastic in terms of taking on the information that was given by the staff at half-time. The second half showed that we have some really good players in this group."

Having lost 2-0 at defending WSL champions Chelsea last Wednesday, West Ham gave Halle Houssein her first professional start and more minutes to Brooke Cairns, as one of five substitutes used.

And Walker, after taking her tally for the season to six goals, added: "We've been working on hold-up play a lot in training. I’ve been trying to improve on my touch, holding up the ball and spinning in behind.

West Ham United's Abbey-Leigh Stringer in action against Sheffield United - Credit: PA

"I think today gave me an opportunity to do just that. At time my touch could have been better, but I’m pretty pleased with my overall performance.

"We’ve had two really tough weeks with the games that we’ve had. We’ve pretty much been playing and then having a couple of days training and then it’s time to play again. I think today will give everyone in the squad a little bit of a boost after some tough games in the past few weeks.

"It also keeps the feel good factor around the camp, because we want to be involved in the FA Cup for as long as we possibly can."

West Ham United’s Lisa Evans holds off Sheffield United’s Georgia Roberts - Credit: PA

West Ham return to WSL action with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday (6pm).