Olli Harder believes West Ham are close to Women's Super League survival

Published: 11:30 AM April 26, 2021

Olli Harder says West Ham are "one more result away from securing what we need" after a goalless draw with Everton in the Women's Super League.

Martha Thomas hit the bar as the Hammers extended their unbeaten run to four games, including four clean sheets.

West Ham, two points above the relegation zone, face Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City in their final three games of the campaign.

Harder said: "We're probably one more result away from securing what we need, and that will be our focus.

"We've got three games left, we want to get one more result, one more win, and then we should be alright.

You may also want to watch:

"The attitude I think is the important thing, the attitude, the application, and if you've got a team that put that out there for your coach then you can't ask for much more than that other than putting the ball in the back of the net.

"The work-rate was unbelievable, and that's what we asked for so, it's good. I'm happy with the performance.

"But we're not looking for performances, we're looking for results. We'll take the point, it's another step forwards, another small step forward, we'll get there slowly hopefully."

Jill Scott and Abbey-Leigh Stringer both missed the target for Everton, while Hammers goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan denied Nicoline Sorensen twice.

Toffees boss Willie Kirk said: "We spoke to the players about it beforehand, I put myself in West Ham's position and think about how desperate they will be to take something.

"They showed that by the way they went about the game, the work-rate, they were desperate to take a point, they could have taken three. I thought either team could have ended up with three and not even deserved it.

"We didn't have that extra motivation where your jobs on the line, your league status is on the line, it doesn't matter what you do you will never replicate that feeling of desperation to fight and get something out of the game, because your future employment might depend on it.

"Without a doubt our players matched that, our players looked like they wanted to win, they fought hard, they competed, but yes, that little bit extra that West Ham had on the line probably made sure that they got that point today."