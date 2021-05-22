West Ham Women announce retained list ahead of new season

Published: 1:30 PM May 22, 2021

West Ham Women have appointed Olli Harder as their new manager - Credit: West Ham

West Ham United Women have confirmed their retained and released list ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Hammers who finished 9th in the Women's Super League last year have allowed eight players to leave although three of those turned down new contracts.

Courtney Brosnan, Kenza Dali, Anouk Denton, Emily van Egmond, Leanne Kiernan, Cecilie Redisch, Martha Thomas and Laura Vetterlein are all leaving east London.

van Egmond, Denton who was on loan from Arsenal and Redisch are the three players that decided to turn down new deals at the club.

West Ham boss Olli Harder said: "I’d like to put on record my thanks to those players that will be leaving us this summer.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s been a challenging period for everyone at the Football Club as we battled relegation, but we achieved that aim and I’m thankful for that.

“We now say goodbye to a number of players, some of whom have been here since the team turned professional back in 2018.

“We have a big summer ahead of us as we look to take the next step forward in the evolution of this football club."

Denton will be flying to the United States to join Louisville women's soccer while Dali is heavily linked to a move to London rivals Arsenal.

With losing van Egmond and Thomas, West Ham have lost their two top goalscorers from 2020-21 in the WSL as they both found the back of the net on four occasions.

Dali was their third top goalscorer in the league as she found the net three times against Reading, Everton and the Gunners.

The players will leave when their contracts expire at the end of June, the club have also announced that Mackenzie Arnold, Dagny Brynjarsdóttir, Hawa Cissoko, Gilly Flaherty, Alisha Lehmann, Adriana Leon, Kate Longhurst, Nor Mustafa, Maz Pacheco, Katerina Svitkova and new signing Tameka Yallop still remain under contract.