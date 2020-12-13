Published: 6:19 PM December 13, 2020

West Ham condemned Bristol City to a second successive 4-0 home defeat to record their second Super League win of the season.

Having been seen off by Aston Villa in midweek, the Robins found the going tough once again and an own goal from Jemma Purfield, as well as Emily van Egmond, Rachel Daly and Martha Thomas strikes, propelled the Hammers to a comfortable victory.

A brace of West Ham corners in the 11th minute saw the Robins scramble the ball off the line twice before an attempted clearance went in off Purfield to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Less than two minutes later City had the ball in the net at the other end from a Purfield cross, only for Gemma Evans’ effort to be ruled out for offside.

The introduction of France international Kenza Dali just before the hour mark brought extra calm and creativity to the Hammers midfield.

Moments later a long ball over the top saw the ever-willing Thomas collect and supply a superb cross for van Egmond who finished well, on the volley into Sophie Baggaley’s bottom corner.

The Robins keeper did well to keep further shots out, but more poor defending from her backline saw her with no chance of stopping a bullet header from Daly which made it 3-0 to the away side.

Thomas piled further misery onto the hosts with a deserved goal late on, and although substitute Ebony Salmon went close for City in the 90th minute, the spark she injected off the bench proved too little too late.

West Ham's interim head coach Billy Stewart said: “I think we have done really well, we built on last week’s solid performance and continued it today.

“We look at the young players that we have got in the squad, and it is good to give them a game at times. They are in the squad for a reason, with how well they have worked and trained this week.

“We pick the players that we feel are the best personnel to play against each particular team. It is not that the other players that did not start have done anything wrong.

“We have had good players training hard, enjoying training and working for each other as a squad of players.

“I thought we started well in the first ten minutes, got the goal, then started to rush our play a bit. It was time to refocus, get on the ball and slow things down a little.

“It is great that Martha [Thomas] got a goal, she has worked so hard over the last few weeks.”

West Ham: Arnold, Kvamme, Flaherty, Fisk, Joel (Cissoko 82), Daly, Grant (Dali 55), Cho, van Egmond, Leon (Lehmann 82), Thomas (Kiszkis 89). Unused subs: Svitkova, Mustafa, Longhurst, Brosnan, Vetterlein.