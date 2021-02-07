West Ham draw with Bristol City in basement battle

Published: 5:46 PM February 7, 2021

West Ham's Adriana Leon has a shot on goal during the FA Women's Super League match against Bristol City - Credit: PA

Katerina Svitkova’s second-half strike saw West Ham fight back to draw 1-1 with Bristol City in the battle of the bottom two in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

Emily van Egmond’s own goal gave the visitors a precious early lead but Czech midfielder Svitkova capitalised on a poor clearance to preserve a point for her side.

City remain rooted to the foot of the table on six points and the gap remains at two to the second-bottom Hammers.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side started the game brightly and took the lead on seven minutes when a low corner caused problems and van Egmond scuffed into the roof of her own net.

West Ham had their first chance 10 minutes later as Gilly Flaherty rose highest from Adriana Leon's corner and her goalbound header was plucked out of the air by Sophie Baggaley.

Ebony Salmon nearly doubled City’s lead on the half-hour mark, finding half a yard from 10 yards out and hitting the foot of the post.

West Ham equalised minutes into the second half when Svitkova pounced on Bristol's ponderous defending and drove a low snap shot past Sophie Baggaley.

Laura Vetterlein almost gave the hosts the lead on 63 minutes with a dipping free kick from 25 yards but Baggaley tipped the shot over the bar.

Jemma Purfield then came close for Bristol with 15 minutes left, curling a free-kick onto the crossbar from just outside the area.

And Purfield also carved an opening for the visitors on 80 minutes, driving a low cross across goal towards Charlie Wellings but Maz Pacheco made a crucial intervention.

Bristol almost found the winner with three minutes left when Salmon raced past the West Ham defence but Arnold made a last ditch interception to force the striker wide.

West Ham manager Olli Harder said: “It wasn't a great advertisement for football. The performance levels aren't acceptable in the first half, which is something we need to address because we had the same issue against Chelsea.

“I firmly believe if we performed like we did in the second half then we could have got the result. Three points was not a must but something we were certainly hoping for.

"It was a really good finish (from Svitkova) but the bottom line is when we have these chance that we do create or even half chances, where there should be more, then it comes down to quality.

“We need to show that we do have the quality and that we have the players who have enough quality. But in terms of changing anything, it's inspiring them to be the best versions of themselves."

Bristol City's Matt Beard, after facing his former club, added: "I thought we were excellent and deserved all three points. I was really pleased with how the girls went about their business and we are desperately disappointed we've not won.

“With a bit of lady luck in front of goal we could have won. We hit the post and hit the bar and they've made some brave blocks but we’re really pleased with another good performance and with where we are as a group.”

West Ham head to Brighton, who shocked defending champions Chelsea with a 2-1 win, on Wednesday (7.30pm).

West Ham: Arnold, Fisk, Flaherty, Vetterlein, Redisch Kvamme, Svitkova, Longhurst, Pacheco, Leon, Van Egmond, Thomas (Joel 72).

Unused subs: Mustafa, Brosnan, Dali, Cissoko, Barker.

Referee: Sarah Garratt.

*To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.