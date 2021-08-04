West Ham United Women to host open day at Dagenham & Redbridge

Published: 4:15 PM August 4, 2021

West Ham United Women are delighted to invite supporters to their first open day at the new home stadium – Dagenham & Redbridge FC, on Saturday, August 14.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their stars, including two new signings Claudia Walker and Zaneta Wyne, as well as life-long Hammers fan, Dagny Brynjarsdottir.

A number of activities will be taking place throughout the day, including the chance to meet the players and the club mascot, face painting and a treasure trail around the ground to help you to familiarise yourself with the Hammers new home.

There will also be lots of exciting prizes to be won in a raffle, including a brand new 2021/22 away shirt, signed by none other than Gilly Flaherty.

Entry to the open day is completely free and will run from 1pm-4pm, with the bar at Dagenham & Redbridge open to serve refreshments over the course of the afternoon.

The club will have members of staff on site to show you around, explain hospitality offers and answer any questions that you may have about the season ahead.