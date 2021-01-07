News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Ham's WSL clash at Manchester City postponed

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:50 AM January 7, 2021    Updated: 10:55 AM January 7, 2021
Birmingham City's Christie Murray (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball durin

Birmingham City's Christie Murray (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 8, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Birmingham Women. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. - Credit: PA

West Ham United’s Barclays FA Women’s Super League match away to Manchester City, set for Saturday (January 9) has been postponed.
 
The league fixture will now be played at a later date after the Football Association accepted Manchester City’s request to reschedule the contest, following a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the hosts’ squad.
 
The health, safety and wellbeing of the players and staff at both clubs is the overriding priority for West Ham United, Manchester City and the FA.
 
West Ham United will now work closely with Manchester City and the FA to arrange a new date for the fixture, which will be confirmed in due course.

They will return to WSL action against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 17. 


