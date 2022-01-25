Dagenham & Redbridge rally to win at Weymouth

Dagenham & Redbridge came from behind to get their National League promotion bid back on track on Tuesday.

Beaten 2-0 at home by Stockport County at the weekend, Daggers made the long trip to the south coast and were forced to make a late change to their starting line-up after Angelo Balanta tweaked something during warm-up, with Joey Jones coming into the side.

And the hosts applied early pressure, forcing a second-minute corner and then seeing Jordan Greenidge find space on the left to send in a cross comfortably claimed by Elliot Justham.

Matt Robinson flicked the ball on at the near post as Daggers won their first corner on nine minutes, but could not find a teammate, then saw a through ball intended for Junior Morias cut out at the last moment.

Myles Weston worked his way in from the right to fire just wide of the target on 12 minutes, before Greenidge was booked for a foul on Robinson.

Aaron Drewe combined well with Greenidge, who lifted the ball over on 16 minutes, and the same player got through on goal midway through the half but was kept at bay by Justham.

Morias fired just wide of the near post at the other end, with Robinson heading Weston's cross over the bar on 26 minutes.

And Morias volleyed wide when Paul McCallum flicked the ball into his path 10 minutes later, before the Terras opened the scoring.

A superb pass by Sean Shields opened up Daggers and Josh McQuoid finished past Justham to break the deadlock.

Daggers looked for a quick reply as Mauro Vilhete drove inside and the ball was worked to Weston, but his cross could not find a blue shirt.

And they were inches away from a leveller a minute after the restart as McCallum headed the ball back across goal but just beyond the reach of Morias and Dean Rance.

Ross Fitzsimons gathered a cross from Weston after a spell of Daggers pressure, before Morias beat a couple of Weymouth defenders but could not get a good enough shot away on 54 minutes.

And Daryl McMahon made his first change of the night soon after, with George Saunders replacing Vilhete.

And after Jones fired wide the Daggers substitute was quick into the action, firing a tempting ball into the box which Robinson flicked on and McCallum sent agonisingly off-target.

McCallum went down in the box as he looked to connect with another excellent cross from Saunders but appeals were waved away by the referee, before Will Wright was fouled by Greenidge midway through the half.

And Jones made way for Josh Walker as McMahon made his second switch of the night in a bid to get back into the match.

It paid immediate dividends too as Daggers drew level just two minutes later when McCallum played Walker through to fire past Fitzsimons.

Josh Walker celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge with Paul McCallum

Brandon Goodship was booked for a late challenge on Wright, who did well to track back and thwart a Weymouth attack 10 minutes from time, and Daggers got their noses in front as McCallum headed home on 83 minutes.

Drewe was booked for a foul on Weston during four minutes of stoppage time, with Tyler Cordner also having his name taken for the hosts as Daggers banked the points.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Clark, Robinson, Weston, Zoua, Rance, Vilhete (Saunders 57), Jones (Walker 69), McCallum, Morias (Sagaf 88).

Unused subs: Balanta, Akanbi.

Attendance: 901.