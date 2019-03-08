Swimming: Whiston wins gold in world-record time

After waiting in the wings for four days, Brock Whiston finally got her chance at the World Para Swimming Championships, and grasped it with both hands as she helped the GB quartet scoop gold in the 4x100m medley relay in world-record time.

Having watched on as her teammates claimed medal after medal at the London Aquatics Centre, the Barking & Dagenham swimmer duly delivered in the breaststroke leg, determination writ-large across her face as she powered the quartet of herself, Alice Tai, Toni Shaw and Stephanie Millward into a commanding lead.

And, tears of joy marking her cheeks, the 22-year-old could scarcely compute their achievement.

"Every night I've been there, heats and finals, cheering them on and then to race with three amazing girls - you can't ask for anything more," she said.

"To have a team, with the support staff, the coaches, the athletes, the parents; to swim in front of this many people is just incredible and I can't thank everyone enough.

"I think we are literally as close as you're going to get to the perfect 34-point relay.

"You've got Steph on the free - you couldn't ask for a better back end; you've got Toni - anyone who swims 100m fly is incredible, but to be able to pull it off in a relay is just magical; and then you've got Alice, the world record holder in the 100m back and every other event as well! It's incredible!"

The winning time of 4:36.31 was not only enough to seal a comprehensive gold, fully 22 seconds ahead of the silver-medal-winning United States, but also to obliterate the world record - one set by Whiston's teammates Millward and Tai at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, with Millward in particular already eyeing another scalp at next summer's Games.

"I feel so proud," she added.

"I knew that we were going to be good, incredibly good; I even told people that we're going to take this world record. I said 'cheer us on, I bet we're going to take it' but I didn't think we'd take it by quite so much!

"The team is wonderful. Every single person was screaming, every single person was part of it, every single person was trying their hardest. We were always going to do well; this team is fantastic; we're ready for Tokyo."

