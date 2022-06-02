Departing Wright thanks Dagenham & Redbridge after Gillingham move

Will Wright is all smiles during his time at Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: TGS Photo

Will Wright has thanked Dagenham & Redbridge for their help over the last four years after signing for League Two side GIllingham.

The 24-year-old impressed during a season-long loan from Colchester in 2018-19 and made the permanent move to Victoria Road, going on to make his 150th appearance for Daggers as they beat Wrexham 3-0 on the final day of the National League season.

Daryl McMahon's men missed out on the play-offs by a single point, having also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy last season, and Wright took to Twitter to post: "My home for the last 4 years. Thank you for everything!

"Was an absolute pleasure leading the team out at Victoria Road, good luck for the future."

Gillingham, who are managed by former Millwall striker Neil Harris, were relegated from League One last season on goal difference, but Wright told their club website: "I'm really happy to get it done, once I spoke to the gaffer it was pretty much a no-brainer.

"I'm hard-working, composed, I like to think I'm a leader and I like to take care of the ball in possession.

"I have a good range of passing and I'm looking forward to showcasing that next season."

Harris added: "I am delighted to welcome Will to the club. He is our first official signing of the summer; he is a player I have been aware of for a period of time following references from our recruitment department.

"He is a player that has potential to improve and he adds versatility to our backline; he is comfortable as a right-back or right side centre-half.

"He is adaptable to playing in a back three or in a back four and has the capability to grow as a centre-half over time."

Daggers also announced their list of retained players for the 2022-23 season, with 13 players remaining under contract, including Angelo Balanta, Josh Hare, Ansu Janneh, Elliott Johnson, Elliot Justham, Sam Ling, Paul McCallum, Junior Morias, Manny Onariase, Matt Robinson, Ryley Scott, Mauro Vilhete and Josh Walker.

The club are taking up the option to extend the deals of Harry Phipps, Mo Sagaf, Myles Weston and Yoan Zouma, with negotiations continuing with several other players.

However, Ibby Akanbi, Kenny Clark, Joey Jones, Darren McQueen and Scott Wilson will be leaving and a statement said: "The club would like to extend our gratitude to all the departing players and wish them the very best for the future.

"The club is keen to take the strong end to the last campaign into the new season and Daryl McMahon is looking to strengthen the squad, where deemed necessary, over the coming weeks."











