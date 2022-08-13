Dagenham & Redbridge suffer disappointing defeat at Woking

Dagenham & Redbridge fell to a disappointing defeat against National League rivals Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Daryl McMahon made three changes to the side that began against Gateshead, with David Longe-King making his first start and Mo Sagaf and Junior Morias promoted from the bench in place of Mauro Vilhete and Josh Walker.

And a great flick-on by Paul McCallum found Morias between two Woking defenders on three minutes, but a poor touch saw the ball run behind.

Elliot Justham was alert to make a good save following a quick throw-in on 10 minutes and, after a drinks break, the Daggers keeper also denied Padraig Amond from close range on 28 minutes.

But the home side broke the deadlock from the resulting corner, as Reece Grego-Cox fired home in the six-yard box, and things got worse for Daggers on 31 minutes as an inswinging corner from Josh Casey found Rohan Ince to head home a second.

Dean Rance was booked to increase the frustration among the visiting ranks, but Daggers had a chance to hit back before the break when a good counter-attack found Sagaf on the right, but his low cross into the box was collected by Craig Ross.

McMahon made two changes during the break, replacing Elliott Johnson and Rance with Vilhete and Nik Tavares.

But only three minutes of the second half had been played when Tavares had his name taken by the referee for a challenge on Jim Kellerman, which left him needing treatment.

Woking went close to a third before the hour when former Daggers defender Luke Wilkinson headed against the crossbar at a corner, but Myles Weston then sent in a teasing cross at the other end without finding a teammate's head.

Sagaf made way for Walker before the second-half water break and Daggers had a great chance to halve the deficit on 70 minutes when Weston's low ball in from the right found the new arrival, whose shot was deflected behind.

McCallum headed wide from the corner, with Walker seeing another effort blocked during a goalmouth scramble four minutes from time.

But the visitors could not force their way back into the game during eight minutes of stoppage time and returned to Essex empty handed.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Onariase, Longe-King, Johnson (Vilhete 46), Hare, Weston, Rance (Tavares 46), Robinson, Sagaf (Walker 64), McCallum, Morias. Unused subs: Strizovic, Ling.

Attendance: 2,508 (including 192 Daggers fans).