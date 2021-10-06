Dagenham lacked some 'luck' in front of goal in narrow Woking defeat

Published: 11:00 AM October 6, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side just lacked some ‘luck’ in front of goal as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Woking.

A first-half penalty from the Cards Max Kretzschmar sealed the three points at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.

It was a second consecutive defeat which has seen them slip down to fourth in the National League table.

“Happy with the performance, the performance was terrific from start to finish, and we probably lacked that little bit of luck in front of goal,” McMahon said.

“In terms of something falling for us and being ruthless or clinical as well, but I can’t believe we’ve lost it.

“The Woking staff and manager have said we’re the best team they’ve played this year and they can’t believe they’ve won.

“It disappointing we couldn’t get the result when the performance was very good.”

The boss was also very clear that he didn’t feel it was a penalty that eventually sealed the victory for the hosts.

“It’s not a penalty, I saw it back at half-time, it’s a poor decision but that is out of our control.

“There was a lot of decisions and I'm not one to have a go at a referee, but there was a lot that was 50/50 and didn’t go our way.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager also feels forward Paul McCallum was hard done by on two occasions but that is nothing new.

“I get bored of saying it to be honest, I try to speak to the fourth official every week to watch corner kicks, free-kicks, crosses. He always gets pulled back.

“We’ll go through the clips again and send them into the league as there was two definite penalties on Paul McCallum.

“We don’t seem to get them as we don’t fall over. He’s a 6’4 centre forward, he doesn’t get the fouls that he deserves.”