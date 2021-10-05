Dagenham suffer defeat away to Woking to slip down to fourth

Published: 10:00 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 11:50 PM October 5, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered back-to-back as they lost 1-0 to Woking to slip down to fourth in the National League table.

A first-half penalty from the Cards Max Kretzschmar sealed the three points at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Boss Daryl McMahon made one change from the side that suffered a late 3-2 defeat to Altrincham on Saturday as he brought in Sam Ling for Myles Weston who dropped to the bench.

Mauro Vilhete leapt highest from an early Daggers corner, but his headed effort went over the crossbar in the second minute of play.

Woking took it straight up the other end, and Kyran Lofthouse rifled one just wide of Elliot Justham's post.

The visitors counter attacked at pace with Matt Robinson feeding the ball in to forward Josh Walker.

The former Barnet man pulled off some trickery and a firm strike, but his effort was saved by Cards goalkeeper Craig Ross.

Woking forward Tahvon Campbell had an glorious opportunity shortly after at the far post, but directed his effort wide of the post.

Dagenham then began to catch the hosts on the break with some great movement but couldn't find the final ball to get them ahead.

It was bad news in the 29th minute as Woking were awarded a penalty as Max Kretzschmar raced to the ball ahead of Mo Sagaf, and went over his leg inside the box.

Kretzschmar then stepped up and converted from the spot to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Daggers almost levelled the score straight away as Robinson unleashed an effort from the edge of the box but goalkeeper Ross pulled off a fantastic save.

The second half started just like the first, with the Daggers creating the better of the chances including a Sagaf shot, which was driven just wide of the goal.

The best chance of the game for the visitors came when Josh Walker played the ball to Paul McCallum, who looked to be in a promising shooting position, but Macca couldn’t keep the shot on target.

It became more and more apparent that this wasn’t going to be the day for the Daggers, as Josh Walker’s penalty appeal after being nudged down in the area was waved away by the referee.

Yet another penalty appeal was ignored by the referee just five minutes later, as an apparent handball in the box wasn’t enough to award the Daggers a spot-kick.

Daryl McMahon’s men were pressing for that equaliser, winning a free kick after Ince hit the deck, covering the ball whilst under pressure to give the Daggers a great chance in a dangerous position, culminating in a Joey Jones volley which was cleared off the line.

Another penalty appeal for the Daggers was also unsuccessful after Paul McCallum was being manhandled inside of the penalty area, which didn’t catch the attention of the referee just 10-minutes from time.

The final chance of the game was a Daggers corner, which was claimed by Craig Ross in the Woking net to seal all three points for the hosts.

Woking: Ross, Nwabuokei, Casey, Diarra, Champion, Campbell, Ince, Kretzschmar, Lofthouse, Effiong, McNerney

Unused subs: Smith, Loza, Johnson, Allarakhia, Thompson-Sommers.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Ling, Sagaf (Balanta 69), Jones, Robinson, Vilhete (Weston 69), Walker, McCallum.

Unused subs: Rance, Clark, Wilson.