Dagenham & Redbridge suffer heavy defeat at Wrexham

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered a heavy defeat against Wrexham on their return to National League action.

They travelled to Wales without manager Daryl McMahon, who has been given a week of compassionate level due to an illness in his immediate family.

But they included new loan signing Kamarl Grant, who has joined on a one-month deal from Millwall, in their starting line-up at the Racecourse Ground.

And after both sides observed a minute's silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last Thursday was followed by the postponement of all football on Saturday, the visitors made a bright start in the opening minutes.

Wrexham had penalty shouts waved away on 10 minutes and Elliot Justham produced a great save to deny Luke Young.

But Daggers then had a half-chance as Josh Walker did well on the left and cut the ball back to find Paul McCallum, but he could not make a clean strike.

Paul Mullin curled a shot wide for the hosts midway through the first half, before Ollie Palmer broke the deadlock on 25 minutes, nodding home from a James Jones' cross.

Grant was shown a yellow card seven minutes before the break and Justham produced another excellent stop to thwart Jones as the half drew to a close.

But Wrexham doubled their lead from the resulting corner, which was whipped to the far post where Mullin headed into the net.

The second half did not got off to a great start for Daggers as Yoan Zouma went down after an aerial challenge and was stretchered off, to be replaced by Harry Phipps.

But Daggers then enjoyed a bright spell after the stoppage, putting the hosts under a bit of pressure as they sought a way back into the match.

And they had their best chance on 62 minutes when Myles Weston's inswinging cross found McCallum, who headed just wide.

It proved a false dawn as Mullin netted his second of the night to put Wrexham 3-0 up on 73 minutes, with Palmer swiftly adding another.

Junior Morias hit back during nine minutes of stoppage time, smashing home from Walker's pass, but it was little consolation for the 17 hardy Daggers fans who made the trip for the long journey back to east London.

Daggers will look to bounce back when they welcome Altrincham to Victoria Road on Saturday (3pm).

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Zouma (Phipps 56), Ling, Grant, Weston, Sagaf, Robinson, Vilhete, Morias, McCallum, Walker. Unused subs: Strizovic, Mussa, Lawson.

Attendance: 9,835 (including 17 Daggers fans).