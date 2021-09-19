The 'best performance' of the season says Dagenham boss in Wrexham loss

Published: 10:59 AM September 19, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon says it was the ‘best performance’ of the season despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to big spenders Wrexham.

An eighth minute strike from Paul Mullin sealed the three points for the Read Dragons at the Racecourse Ground.

They slip down to second in the National League as their unbeaten run is ground to a halt after an impressive start.

“I was very proud of that performance. I truly think it was our best performance of the season against what they’ve got to perform like we did, create chances, and defend like we did was great,” McMahon insisted.

“Overall, I think in the first-half we didn’t show our qualities in the game, I thought Wrexham started well with a lot of possession.

“I don’t think they hurt us a lot apart from the goal in terms of how many set-pieces they had, we defended really well, but in possession of the ball we never got our game going in the first period.

“The second-half was probably the best we’ve played all season, away from home against Wrexham, who are everyone’s favourites along with Stockport to win the league.

“I thought we were totally dominant. How we’re not coming away with at least a point, if not all three with the chances we had is unbelievable.

“We were superb in the second-half.”

Mullin’s goal proved to be difference but McMahon felt his side bounce back and learnt a lot from the match.

“It was a worldy. Like I've said before you don’t want to concede the first goal, of course, but we’ve shown again some good fight in the second-half. Even in the first-half we had chances.

“The amount of good opportunities we had, not ones you’d expect us to score, it was incredible and as I say I’m very proud of the boys.”

“If you speak to the players, I only ever ask them to be themselves, we’ve got a good group. Good energy. We’ve got a lot of young players that would have learnt a lot from that first-half from the atmosphere and pressure the Wrexham fans put on them.

“It’s 11 v 11 on the pitch so we need to go out and showcase what we can against the opposition and in the second-half I felt we did that.

“We lost, but other than the goal Elliot Justham has not had a save to make. I know Paul Mullin got man of the match for his goal but I thought their goalkeeper should have got it to be honest.”