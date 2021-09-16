News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham boss McMahon 'can't wait' for test against big spenders Wrexham

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:30 PM September 16, 2021   
Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama Natio

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘can’t wait’ to see his side pit their wits against big spenders Wrexham. 

Daggers currently sit top of the National League table after six matches as they head off to The Racecourse Ground on Saturday looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new campaign. 

The Red Dragons, who are owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are expected to be one of the favourites for the league title. 

“I can’t wait, we’re dying to go there. We know they’ve got a top manager, they’ve signed some top players, and they’re a football club in a rush to get back to the Football League,” McMahon said. 

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge and Sean Shields of Weymouth during Dagenham & Redbridge v

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge and Sean Shields of Weymouth during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I’m sure everyone, even though we’re top of the league will expect them to win, so we’re looking forward to going there.” 

You may also want to watch:

The former Ebbsfleet United boss also insists there is a huge belief amongst his squad hence why they keep coming back from deficits early on in matches. 

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his t

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We just believe in ourselves that we’re going to score goals, we’ve very good 1v1 players, good pace up front. Macca (Paul McCallum) who has been outstanding this season.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Revellers descend on Dagenham for We Are FSTVL
  2. 2 Chadwell Heath station assault witness appeal
  3. 3 The tea room in a country park 'building a community' in Dagenham
  1. 4 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL
  2. 5 College students lend a hand to improve recreation ground
  3. 6 New CCTV footage in connection with 2017 fatal stabbing of Joshua Bwalya
  4. 7 Students work with film crews on Amazon, Apple and Netflix productions
  5. 8 Data reveals number of road incidents involving children in borough
  6. 9 Dagenham boss hails squad options ahead of Wrexham trip
  7. 10 Barking social enterprise welcomes back community with 'open house'

“Wilo (Scott Wilson) came on in his first game in a while and was outstanding. He’s been superb in training and we’re delighted to get him back. He can be a real impact for us.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

dean

Health

Boy, 8, diagnosed with rare cancer to enjoy first family holiday

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Crime

Man hit with traffic cone in Barking fight remains in critical condition

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Pint of beer

Poll

Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Rail passengers who travel on TfL have taken to Twitter to voice their dissastisfation with the serv

Travel

Roadworks and rail disruption: What to avoid when travelling next week

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon