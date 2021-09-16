Dagenham boss McMahon 'can't wait' for test against big spenders Wrexham
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘can’t wait’ to see his side pit their wits against big spenders Wrexham.
Daggers currently sit top of the National League table after six matches as they head off to The Racecourse Ground on Saturday looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new campaign.
The Red Dragons, who are owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are expected to be one of the favourites for the league title.
“I can’t wait, we’re dying to go there. We know they’ve got a top manager, they’ve signed some top players, and they’re a football club in a rush to get back to the Football League,” McMahon said.
“I’m sure everyone, even though we’re top of the league will expect them to win, so we’re looking forward to going there.”
You may also want to watch:
The former Ebbsfleet United boss also insists there is a huge belief amongst his squad hence why they keep coming back from deficits early on in matches.
“We just believe in ourselves that we’re going to score goals, we’ve very good 1v1 players, good pace up front. Macca (Paul McCallum) who has been outstanding this season.
Most Read
- 1 Revellers descend on Dagenham for We Are FSTVL
- 2 Chadwell Heath station assault witness appeal
- 3 The tea room in a country park 'building a community' in Dagenham
- 4 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL
- 5 College students lend a hand to improve recreation ground
- 6 New CCTV footage in connection with 2017 fatal stabbing of Joshua Bwalya
- 7 Students work with film crews on Amazon, Apple and Netflix productions
- 8 Data reveals number of road incidents involving children in borough
- 9 Dagenham boss hails squad options ahead of Wrexham trip
- 10 Barking social enterprise welcomes back community with 'open house'
“Wilo (Scott Wilson) came on in his first game in a while and was outstanding. He’s been superb in training and we’re delighted to get him back. He can be a real impact for us.”