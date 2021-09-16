Dagenham boss McMahon 'can't wait' for test against big spenders Wrexham

Published: 12:30 PM September 16, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘can’t wait’ to see his side pit their wits against big spenders Wrexham.

Daggers currently sit top of the National League table after six matches as they head off to The Racecourse Ground on Saturday looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new campaign.

The Red Dragons, who are owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are expected to be one of the favourites for the league title.

“I can’t wait, we’re dying to go there. We know they’ve got a top manager, they’ve signed some top players, and they’re a football club in a rush to get back to the Football League,” McMahon said.

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge and Sean Shields of Weymouth during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I’m sure everyone, even though we’re top of the league will expect them to win, so we’re looking forward to going there.”

The former Ebbsfleet United boss also insists there is a huge belief amongst his squad hence why they keep coming back from deficits early on in matches.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Weymouth, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We just believe in ourselves that we’re going to score goals, we’ve very good 1v1 players, good pace up front. Macca (Paul McCallum) who has been outstanding this season.

“Wilo (Scott Wilson) came on in his first game in a while and was outstanding. He’s been superb in training and we’re delighted to get him back. He can be a real impact for us.”