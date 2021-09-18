Dagenham suffer first defeat away to Wrexham

Published: 5:00 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 10:06 PM September 18, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered their first defeat of the season as they lost 1-0 away to big spenders Wrexham.

An eighth minute strike from Paul Mullin sealed the three points for the Read Dragons at the Racecourse Ground.

Paul Mullin curled a beauty into the top corner from the edge of the box in the eighth minute of play.

The Daggers tried to level the score right away but Mauro Vilhete lifted a shot over the crossbar.

Will Wright then had to be alert at the back post with an important block putting the ball behind for a corner. The hosts had a number of corners in quick succession which they could not make anything from, with the away side defending well from the set pieces.

Looking to find their way back into the match, The east-London side were trying their best to keep hold off the ball, but the final pass was lacking on a number of occasions, giving possession back to the home side.

Josh Walker and Myles Weston worked some space but the delivery from the right was too close to Rob Lainton in the Wrexham goal. Lainton was worked again moments later through Walker’s snapshot which was an easy save for the goalkeeper in the last real chance of note in the first half.

There was one change at the break with George Saunders coming in for Sam Ling and the Daggers looked a much better side at the start of the second period. Walker did well to keep hold of the ball following pressure from the home defence, and he flashed the ball across goal to McCallum at the far post who could only toe the ball wide.

There was another chance for an equaliser following Johnson’s great ball down the left for Weston, who cut the ball back to Matt Robinson, but the midfielder could only fire over the bar.

The home side then had a chance of their own to double their lead, Luke Young flashing a ball across the six-yard box which thankfully nobody was able to get on the end off.

Saunders was put through on the right-hand side and fired in an early cross looking for Walker, but he was unable to get a good enough connection on the ball to fashion a shot at goal.

Lainton then produced a brilliant double save to deny the Daggers an equaliser. A cross from Weston found McCallum who had his header saved at the back post and the Wrexham number one was there again to deny Walker with a follow-up header.

The pressure continued from the Daggers and Robinson received the ball in midfield before driving forward, finding Walker inside the area who turned away from his man excellently but could only fire wide.

Weston was causing huge problems down the left-hand side and did brilliantly to get past his man before chipping a cross to the back post for McCallum who could only manage to direct his header on to the bar.

There was one final chance for the visitors, as substitute Scott Wilson got away from two defenders before his shot was deflected wide after a last-ditch block from the Wrexham defence.

The hosts defended the corner and secured the three points in a game where things did not go the Daggers’ way in front of goal.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright Reynolds, Johnson Weston, Ling (Saunders 45’), Robinson, Sagaf, Vilhete, Walker, McCallum (Wilson 87’)

Unused Subs: Clark, Phipps, Scott.





