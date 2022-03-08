McCallum double inspires Dagenham & Redbridge to win at Yeovil

Dagenham & Redbridge ran out comfortable winners at Huish Park to remain in the National League play-off race.

The original February 19 fixture had fallen victim to Storm Eunice and Yeovil were blown away by Daryl McMahon's men in this rearranged date.

The 13th-placed Glovers had drawn 1-1 at Notts County on Saturday, for only their fifth points in seven games, a spell in which they had scored just four times.

And their last win had been on January 29 - 1-0 at Woking - while Daggers had two wins and eight points in their last eight.

Barely five minutes had been played when Daggers opened the scoring as Josh Hare curled a superb ball into the penalty area from the inside-right channel and McCallum stole in to stab past Grant Smith from the edge of the six-yard box.

Only a flying save from Smith denied Daggers a second soon after, when Dean Rance let fly from 25 yards, and Myles Weston was wide of the target from another Hare delivery on 13 minutes.

Yeovil got their first proper sight of goal when Charlie Wakefield chased a long ball and was adjudged to have been fouled by Elliott Johnson, winning a free-kick just outside the box. But Jordan Barnett fired into the Daggers wall.

But Daggers doubled their advantage midway through the first half in somewhat comical fashion as Smith, attempting a risky crossfield pass from a free-kick after Junior Morias had been penalised for a challenge on Josh Staunton, picked out McCallum and he gratefully found the empty net from fully 25 yards.

Shellshocked Yeovil were struggling to string together many passes, as Daggers won aerial battles in midfield and were quick to loose balls across the pitch.

And Will Wright's superb crossfield ball dropped over the head of Morgan Williams for Weston, but his first touch was just a touch too heavy and the ball ran behind for a goal kick.

A frustrated Barnett was shown the first yellow card of the night for a foul on Hare, as home fans injected some gallows humour into their chants.

But their mood lifted slightly on 37 minutes when Olufela Olomola found the ball at his feet in the box, only to be crowded out by blue shirts as Daggers cleared the danger.

An inswinging cross from Tom Knowles, wide on the left, then bounced off Wakefield at the far post and it was a case of as you were for Glovers fans behind Elliot Justham's goal.

Rance picked up a booking in first-half stoppage time for kicking the ball away, after Mohamed Sagaf had been penalised for pulling back Dale Gorman in midfield, and Wakefield fired well wide cutting in from the left for the hosts.

Yeovil looked to get Olomola in behind the visiting defence with a couple of long balls at the start of the second half, to no avail, as Daggers tried to find their rhythm once more.

And Knowles curled a left-footed shot beyond the far post on 56 minutes, to give the Glovers some mild encouragement on a chilly night.

Yeovil boss Darren Sarll sent former Dagger Lawson D'Ath n for the ineffective Alex Bradley just past the hour, but the visitors went 3-0 up moments later as a long ball up the right found Morias and he advanced into the box to fire confidently past Smith and into the far corner.

Morias made way for Josh Walker for the final quarter of an hour, while Matt Worthington replaced Staunton for the hosts soon after.

But Justham remained largely untroubled behind Wright, Callum Reynolds and Johnson, as Knowles screwed a shot well wide of the far post and Yussuf was off target on the opposite side of goal.

Weston did well to retain possession under pressure from Williams on the left wing and took out three Yeovil players with a pass to find Walker, who transferred the ball on to Comley to pick out McCallum in the box, but his effort was blocked.

But Daggers had already done more than enough and attention now turns to the FA Trophy quarter-final against York City on Saturday.

Yeovil: Smith, Barnett, Wilkinson, Barclay, Williams, Staunton (Worthington 77), Gorman, Bradley (D'Ath 61), Knowles, Olomola (Yussuf 71), Wakefield.

Unused subs: Little, Worthington, Yussuf, Reid.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Hare, Rance, Comley, Sagaf (Robinson 89), Weston, McCallum (Akanbi 90), Morias (Walker 75).

Unused subs: Balanta, Zouma.

Referee: Adrian Quelch.

Attendance: 1,836 (including 23 Daggers fans).