Dagenham & Redbridge suffer more disappointment with defeat at Yeovil

Dagenham & Redbridge were left empty-handed on their trip to the South West on another disappointing day in the National League.

They welcomed Josh Walker back into their starting line-up, as Manny Onariase replaced Elliott Johnson, and Omar Mussa was named among the substitutes.

And the visitors got their first sight of goal on 10 minutes when Myles Weston cut inside onto his favourite left foot and sent a powerful shot into the side netting.

Yeovil saw Gime Toure's effort deflected over for a corner on 16 minutes, with little between the sides in the opening quarter of the match.

And Alex Fisher headed over from a corner for the home side, before Jamie Reckford put them in front with a close-range finish on 34 minutes.

The Glovers might have doubled their lead moments later with the visiting defence at sixes and sevens, but Daggers survived only to be forced into an early change as David Longe-King made way for Mauro Vilhete.

And the substitute went close to getting Daggers back on level terms within two minutes of the second half when picked out by a fantastic ball from Weston, hitting the far post and seeing Nik Tavares slice the rebound wide.

Mo Sagaf did well to beat three players and produce a through ball for Walker, who won a corner on 53 minutes, and the visitors went close moments later when Weston's floated cross found Paul McCallum and he headed the ball on to Walker whose shot was deflected over.

McMahon made a double change just past the hour mark, sending Mussa and Junior Morias on for Sagaf and Walker.

And Vilhete saw a cross into the box headed behind for a corner, with McCallum booked for a late challenge on goalkeeper Grant Smith at another set-piece soon after.

Daggers forced a host of further corners in the closing stages, but the hosts continued to hold firm and frustrate them as the match entered four minutes of stoppage time.

Elliot Justham made his way up for a corner in the last of them, but it was to no avail as Yeovil took the points.

Daggers return to Victoria Road to host Bromley on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Hare, Onariase, Longe-King (Vilhete 41), Weston, Tavares, Robinson, Sagaf (Mussa 63), Ling, McCallum, Walker (Morias 63). Unused subs: Strizovic, Zouma.

Attendance: 2,152 (including 70 Daggers fans).