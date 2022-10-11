National League: York City 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Mo Sagaf netted his first goal of the season for Dagenham & Redbridge at York City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge had to settle for a point after letting another lead slip at York City.

Daryl McMahon made just one change to his side from Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southend United, as Josh Walker came in for goalscorer Junior Morias.

And the hosts had an early chance as Alex Hurst had a shot deflected behind on four minutes, with Maziar Kouhyar's effort from the corner tipped over by Elliot Justham.

A scramble from another corner saw York go close with two headers, but the referee ruled the ball had not crossed the line as Daggers escaped.

Daggers captain Matt Robinson was booked on 21 minutes, but the visitors took the lead soon after as Walker's shot was parried into the path of Mo Sagaf, who tucked the ball home to open his account for the campaign.

Dean Rance was spoken to for a challenge on Olly Dyson on 37 minutes, as the visitors took their lead into the break.

But York had a great chance to level on 55 minutes when Ryan Fallowfield found himself unmarked at the far post and headed wide from a tight angle.

And Fallowfield wasted another good opportunity for the Minstermen two minutes later, heading wide from Alex Whittle's great ball into the box.

Daggers then could have doubled their lead on the hour when great work by Sagaf on the left found Robinson, who picked out Walker, but his shot was saved by Ethan Ross.

Lenell John-Lewis headed wide for the home side a minute later, while Whittle fired over from 25 yards, before McMahon replaced Walker with Omar Mussa in his first change of the night.

And Mussa was involved almost straight away as he played Myles Weston through, but he could not find the target.

Justham saves comfortably from Kouhyar midway through the half, before the York player had another low shot deflected behind on 72 minutes.

Fallowfield headed over from Kouhyar's cross, but Daggers went close on 78 minutes when Sagaf's cross found Paul McCallum, who volleyed into the ground and saw the ball bounce just over.

And York grabbed an equaliser five minutes from time when good work on the right by Nathan Thomas saw the ball fall to Sam Sanders in a central position and he smashed home.

Justham tipped over Kouhyar's shot from distance moments later as the hosts pushed for a winner, with John-Lewis heading straight at the Daggers keeper from the corner.

And Thomas headed over for the home side in the first minute of stoppage time, while Dyson fired wide after being played through by Dan Pybus as it ended all square.

Daggers will now turn their attention to the FA Cup and their fourth qualifying round tie at Isthmian League South outfit Beckenham Town on Saturday.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Hare, Phipps, Onariase, Ling, Rance, Robinson, Sagaf (Morias 87), Walker (Mussa 61), McCallum, Weston. Unused subs: Johnson, Zouma, Blair.

Attendance: 3,971 (including 61 Daggers fans).