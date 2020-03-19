Cycling: Barking & Dagenham club youngsters impress

Barking & Dagenham's Amy Harvey, Leah Warrilow and Carys Dodd claimed a 1-2-3 at the Velopark in Stratford Archant

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters impressed at the iconic Velopark in Stratford on Saturday.

Sophie Potter claimed her first podium of the season in the under-14 race, before Amy Harvey led clubmates Leah Warrilow and Carys Dodd home in a 1-2-3 in the under-16 race.

Jasmine Cornelius took a break from track racing to finish fifth on the Cyclopark road circuit, as Warrilow put in a good performance in her second event of the day.

Members were back on the Hillingdon circuit on Sunday, with under-eight Ryan Burpitt finishing second as Potter took seventh in their races.

Meanwhile, in-form Harvey claimed her second win of the weekend to make it five in a row.

Members are due to compete in Milton Keynes and Hillingdon next weekend.