Cycling: Barking & Dagenham club youngsters impress
PUBLISHED: 15:30 19 March 2020
Archant
Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters impressed at the iconic Velopark in Stratford on Saturday.
Sophie Potter claimed her first podium of the season in the under-14 race, before Amy Harvey led clubmates Leah Warrilow and Carys Dodd home in a 1-2-3 in the under-16 race.
Jasmine Cornelius took a break from track racing to finish fifth on the Cyclopark road circuit, as Warrilow put in a good performance in her second event of the day.
Members were back on the Hillingdon circuit on Sunday, with under-eight Ryan Burpitt finishing second as Potter took seventh in their races.
Meanwhile, in-form Harvey claimed her second win of the weekend to make it five in a row.
Members are due to compete in Milton Keynes and Hillingdon next weekend.