Call to brighten up Barking and Dagenham for a chance to win prizes
- Credit: LBBD
Brightly decorated buildings and gardens in Barking and Dagenham could win prizes this summer.
The town hall is calling on the community to decorate doors, fancify fences and make gardens glow as part of its “brighten up the borough” campaign.
It comes ahead of the annual Summer of Festivals programme, which offers a host of free entertainment in the borough.
Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “We’re asking you all to think bold and think bright.
"Let’s all have a bit of light-hearted entertainment and produce some colourful creations for everyone to enjoy.”
You may also want to watch:
The campaign is running from Friday, June 18 until Tuesday, August 31.
Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/brightentheborough to download free, specially-designed activity packs created by Grape Arts and Wildsuga, supported by Dagenham’s The White House.
To be in the running for a prize, hopeful entants should submit photos and videos of their creations to summeroffestivals@lbbd.gov.uk by Saturday, July 10.
Most Read
- 1 Car ownership 'not essential' in Barking and Dagenham, meeting hears
- 2 Boy, 15, in hospital after Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 3 Man in 'critical condition' after fight in Dagenham
- 4 East London pedestrian crossing signals to stay green unless cars approach
- 5 Dagenham man convicted of murder over mistaken identity shooting
- 6 Community anger over hotel and pub plans in Barking
- 7 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
- 8 Barking pocket park 'big on heart' set to open
- 9 Two-day street celebration in Barking and Dagenham to thank NHS this summer
- 10 Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'