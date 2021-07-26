Arts centre in Barking selects artists for Black Art Matters project

Published: 2:01 PM July 26, 2021

Five artists have been commissioned to produce work for a Black Art Matters project.

Barking-based Studio 3 Arts selected the five from almost 200 applicants following a call for black artists to take part.

Bradley Charles, Joelle Mae David, Jackie Kibuka, Djofray Makumbu and Seun Olayiwola have been named as the selected artists.

The five will be presenting their work either online or in Studio 3 Arts’ new arts centre, which is due to open this winter.

Artists in the season will explore themes including dyslexia and disability; music and family; grief; migration; queer desire; and the black body.

Black Art Matters is curated by the project's associate director Ashley Joseph.

He said: "Black Art Matters is a long-overdue initiative. From live hip-hop theatre to conceptual short films, this is an exciting group of works.

"We are looking forward to supporting the artists to develop their creative practice and further their career, which will open more doors and create more success for them.

"I hope this programme will act as a catalyst and will be one of many future opportunities available to these artists."

Bradley, known as Bradz, has performed and choreographed with Boy Blue Entertainment, Zoonation, Flawless UK, Impact Dance and more.

Writer, director, and producer Joelle has made short documentaries including Hidden Talent, which featured on BBC Three.

Jackie is an artist, teacher and choreographer whose credits include Diversity Live, ITV Loose Women and Some Like It Hip Hop for Zoonation.

Multi-disciplinary and experimental artist Djofray studied fine art at Goldsmiths, winning the ALUMNO/SPACE award in 2018/19.

Seun is a dancer, choreographer, poet and critic who recently completed an MFA in choreography at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music in Dance.

Rosie Ross, senior creative producer at Studio 3 Arts, said: "Black Art Matters allows us to continue our commitment to amplifying outstanding art from marginalised communities.

"We are really excited to be collaborating with artists who have got such a range of interesting, important ideas to explore."

The Black Art Matters season is due to run from autumn through to spring.