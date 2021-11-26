News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Local makers market coming to Barking Riverside this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:41 AM November 26, 2021
Barking Made Winter Market at Barking Riverside on December 4 and December 5.

Barking Made Winter Market is coming to Barking Riverside on December 4 and December 5 - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

A Christmas market showcasing products from local makers is coming to Barking Riverside next month.

The inaugural Barking Made Winter Market, planned for December 4 and 5, will include food stalls, home-made goods and entertainment.

Sarah McCready of Barking Riverside Limited, the company co-organising the event, praised the "entrepreneurial energy" across Barking and Dagenham.

"Events like this not only provide an enjoyable evening for residents and visitors, but they also set the tone for how Barking Riverside Ltd wants to approach economic growth in the area," she said.

"We are very proud that for our first market, over 50 per cent of the traders are Barking Riverside entrepreneurs, and all the products on sale are produced right here in Barking and Dagenham."

Stalls include African-inspired apparel and toy makers House of Loulee, Empress Juicery offering healthy juices, and vegan sleep products brand Sleep Goddess.

As they shop, visitors can grab a mulled wine and enjoy performances from a steel band.

Event information

Day 1

When: Saturday December 4 / 4pm - 8pm

Where: The Wilds, Northgate Road, IG11 0AN           

Day 2 

When: Sunday December 5 / 12pm - 5pm

Where: The Rivergate Centre, IG11 0FJ

Find out more at barkingriverside.london/events/category/whats-on/

