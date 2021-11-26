Local makers market coming to Barking Riverside this Christmas
- Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography
A Christmas market showcasing products from local makers is coming to Barking Riverside next month.
The inaugural Barking Made Winter Market, planned for December 4 and 5, will include food stalls, home-made goods and entertainment.
Sarah McCready of Barking Riverside Limited, the company co-organising the event, praised the "entrepreneurial energy" across Barking and Dagenham.
"Events like this not only provide an enjoyable evening for residents and visitors, but they also set the tone for how Barking Riverside Ltd wants to approach economic growth in the area," she said.
"We are very proud that for our first market, over 50 per cent of the traders are Barking Riverside entrepreneurs, and all the products on sale are produced right here in Barking and Dagenham."
Stalls include African-inspired apparel and toy makers House of Loulee, Empress Juicery offering healthy juices, and vegan sleep products brand Sleep Goddess.
As they shop, visitors can grab a mulled wine and enjoy performances from a steel band.
Most Read
- 1 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
- 2 Covid-19: How Barking and Dagenham's figures compare to last year
- 3 MP calls for investigation into alleged vandalism of historic sign
- 4 Met Police arrest more than 900 in London-wide knife crime op
- 5 Man facing 'lifelong consequences' of Barking traffic cone assault
- 6 Dagenham's injury problems building up ahead of Notts County trip
- 7 Man arrested, two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash
- 8 Dagenham landlord fined for unlawful eviction after secretly changing locks
- 9 Dagenham drag queen in the running to win RuPaul's Drag Race UK
- 10 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
Event information
Day 1
When: Saturday December 4 / 4pm - 8pm
Where: The Wilds, Northgate Road, IG11 0AN
Day 2
When: Sunday December 5 / 12pm - 5pm
Where: The Rivergate Centre, IG11 0FJ
Find out more at barkingriverside.london/events/category/whats-on/