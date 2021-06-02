News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Line-ups announced for free Dagenham festivals this summer

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:35 PM June 2, 2021   
Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats

Rock band The Boomtown Rats are headlining the Roundhouse Music Festival as part of the Becontree Forever Weekender at Parsloes Park in Dagenham. - Credit: Kieran Frost

Frank Turner, YolanDa Brown, The Boomtown Rats and other big names are set to rock Dagenham this summer.

Line-ups have been announced for The Becontree Forever Weekender – back-to-back free festivals of music, arts and entertainment at Parsloes Park.

It’s made up of The Becontree 100 Festival on Saturday, August 14 and the Roundhouse Music Festival on Sunday, August 15.

Singer-songwriter Frank Turner

Singer-songwriter Frank Turner will headline the Becontree 100 Festival as part of the Becontree Forever Weekender at Parsloes Park in Dagenham. - Credit: Mark Dektor

Barking-born MOBO award winner Brown, London rock duo the Nova Twins, Idles frontman Joe Talbot (performing a DJ set) and headlining singer-songwriter Turner are among the acts taking to the stage for The Becontree 100 Festival.

It's part of the Becontree Forever programme of events and is being produced in collaboration with Love Music Hate Racism to promote unity through music and celebrate the centenary of the Becontree estate.

You may also want to watch:

Love Music Hate Racism national organiser Alex Losardo said: “Love Music Hate Racism are thrilled to celebrate Becontree’s 100th year with the vibrant local community by doing what we enjoy most, bringing people together with music.

“We have so much more in common than we do different, and nothing demonstrates that better than the music we all listen to."

Rock duo Nova Twins

Rock duo Nova Twins, consisting of vocalist-guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South, will perform at the Becontree 100 Festival. - Credit: Arthur René Walwin

The Roundhouse Music Festival returns with a line-up featuring rock and ska bands.

Neville Staple

The Specials singer Neville Staple, now fronting his own band, will perform at the Roundhouse Music Festival. - Credit: LBBD

The Boomtown Rats, the Neville Staple Band, The Blockheads, John Coghlan’s Quo and others will be performing, along with a host of new musicians as part of the Roundhouse Unsigned Competition held in partnership with Barking's Studio 3 Arts.

Both events will feature a range of entertainment and family fun throughout the day, including creative workshops, funfair rides, explosive arena acts and exhibitions.

The Becontree 100 Festival programme also includes a flamingo carnival parade, led by a giant flamingo puppet. 

YolanDa Brown

MOBO award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown will perform at The Becontree 100 Festival. - Credit: supplied by LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council deputy leader, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our residents the chance to come and see some world-class musicians right here on their doorsteps for free.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity to be able to enjoy time with friends, family and neighbours enjoying some live music again and creating more fantastic memories together.”

Both events will be subject to Covid-19 restrictions and following government guidelines. More details about these guidelines will be released closer to the dates.

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/becontree-100-festival and www.lbbd.gov.uk/roundhouse-music-festival for full line-ups and more information.

