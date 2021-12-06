News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham pub to host inaugural local Christmas fair

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:09 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 4:10 PM December 6, 2021
Dagenham's the Pipe Major is set to host a Christmas market on Saturday (December 11)

The Pipe Major pub is to host its first ever Christmas market this weekend.

Opened in 2015 on Dagenham’s former Sanofi site, the family-friendly pub near Dagenham East station is known for its carvery, atmosphere and extensive menu.

From 12pm on Saturday - December 11 - the Yewtree Avenue venue will join forces with small local businesses to offer customers a one-stop-shop for their Christmas presents.

The market is set to include personalised decorations, stockings, hampers, homemade teddy bears, beauty products, Christmas wax melts and more.

While shopping, customers can grab a mulled wine, popcorn, candyfloss and mince pies or book a table at the pub for a meal.

Free entry for all.

For further information, visit facebook.com/pipemajordagenham

