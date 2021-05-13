Dagenham restaurant excited to celebrate return of diners 'safely together'
- Credit: 22 Ventidue
May 17 is a significant date for 22 Ventidue.
While many restaurants have already been seating outdoor diners, customers are set to return to the Dagenham venue for the first time.
With just four days to go, the Post reached out to see how staff are feeling.
Speaking on behalf of the group, a spokesperson described the mood as one of "excitement".
They stress, however, that it will not be business as usual from the off.
“The gradual reduction of dining restrictions ushers in a new normal in which public health takes priority over everything else.
“This means that 22 Ventidue must implement a plan for managing this new era of hospitality.”
Alongside maintaining the current takeaway and delivery approach, other measures will be taken to control diner numbers at the Whitebarn Lane restaurant.
Social distancing rules will be maintained, with hand sanitisers to be available throughout.
Caution aside, staff are delighted to welcome back a customer base to whom they are very grateful.
"We cannot express our gratitude for our customers for all the support throughout the pandemic year," they said.
The financial support offered by Barking and Dagenham Council has also been a huge help: "This input was an important aspect of the restaurant managing an unprecedented year."
Crediting the local authority with playing an "undeniable" role in its ability to stay afloat, everyone associated with 22 Ventidue is relieved that the toughest time appears to be over.
With a return days away, staff are determined that everyone "celebrates normality - safely together”.
"Hopefully, after May 17, Covid is nearer an end and we'll be closer to living a normal life. So, on this occasion, let’s celebrate."
To book a table at 22 Ventidue, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.
For more information on what will change come May 17, visit this link.
Information on the businesses which can't open can be found here, while details the 12 countries on the travel green list are available here.