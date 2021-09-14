Revellers descend on Dagenham for We Are FSTVL

Things to do

Published: 11:14 AM September 14, 2021

Revellers at We Are FSTVL. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

Dance music lovers descended on Central Park over the weekend as the award-winning We Are FSTVL made its Dagenham debut.

The annual summer music festival returned on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, after not going ahead last year because of the pandemic.

It was the first time it had been staged in Barking and Dagenham having previously been held at Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster since it was formed in 2013.

A crowd gathered in one of the performance tents. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

We Are FSTVL returned with a huge line-up of more than 60 acts of techno, house and other dance music genres.

The likes of Andy C, Camelphat, Carl Cox, The Martinez Brothers and many more were behind the decks this year.

The festival aims to showcase the best electronic dance acts and DJs across different stages in custom-built structures, with each arena having its own distinctive identity.

Excited festival-goers enter the event site at Central Park. - Credit: Sylvie Belbouab

